Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for Wednesday's four meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

2.10: Circus Act

The choice is CIRCUS ACT (nap), narrowly beaten over C&D in November before another narrow defeat over hurdles at Naas.

Justin O'Hanlon

Circus Act 14:10 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: J A Nash

Hereford

3.30: Amalfi Skyline

The unexposed 5yo AMALFI SKYLINE (nap) beat a next-time-out winner when scoring over C&D last month and he can defy today's 6lb higher mark. The in-form Supasunrise has a lot more going for him than most and he's the main danger, although Mozzaro is 3-3 over fences and is an interesting contender on this return from a long absence.

Ben Hutton

Amalfi Skyline 15:30 Hereford View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Pat Murphy

Fontwell

4.20: Bitsnbuckles

Some of the others are not exposed but this probably lies between the three last-time-out winners. Sangiovese impressed at the end of his Southwell race but needed some riding on his way round and preference is therefore for BITSNBUCKLES (nap) after his tidy win at Huntingdon. Both of them run in only their second handicap today, so bring potential and that may prove too much for last month's C&D winner Bobalot.

Richard Austen

Bitsnbuckles 16:20 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gregory Tnr: Olly Murphy

Kempton

6.30: Inverlochy

Last year's second Crystal Casque and third Smiling Sunflower have a bit more on their plate this time around, although the former can never be totally written off in races like this. The unexposed 5yo Incrimination is well worth considering if her recent return has brought her on, but it's hard to oppose the progressive INVERLOCHY (nap) in her bid to make it five wins from her last six starts.

David Bellingham

Inverlochy 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

