Lingfield Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote are putting up their £50,000 Placepot guarantee for Lingfield's evening card and at least one of Big Bard and Mount Mogan can get us through the opening 7f handicap (6.10). Both were good thirds last time and have run well here before.

The second of the three races on the all-weather track is a 6f three-year-old handicap (6.40) and Invincible Speed is first on the list. He is better judged on his impressive Wolverhampton success two starts back. Handicap debutante See You Tonight is also respected back on a synthetic surface.

Beauld As Brass has plenty in his favour in the next (7.10) after an encouraging stable debut for Adam West at Brighton.

Shadwell's well-bred filly Ehtiram is surely better than we have seen and is picked for the fillies' maiden (7.40), the first of the three turf races. However, Loveable Rogue has the best recent form.

Cambria Legend beat a subsequent eased-down winner in taking fashion at Haydock and is banker material in the 1m2f handicap (8.10). Better contests surely await for him.

The penalised Laser Focus is the form pick in the finale (8.40) after he hacked up at Windsor last week. Basilette can't be left out either in first-time cheekpieces.

Lingfield Placepot perm

6.10

4 Mount Mogan

6 Big Bard

6.40

1 Invincible Speed

6 See You Tonight

7.10

7 Beauld As Brass

7.40

3 Ehtiram

5 Loveable Rogue

8.10

1 Cambria Legend

8.40

3 Laser Focus

7 Basilette

2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines

