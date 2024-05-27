Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Jorge Alvares (2.55 Leicester)

He made a promising start to his career last month for Kevin Ryan, breaking from the stalls well and travelling nicely to finish a respectable third. His experience will be valuable here and he should go well.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Jorge Alvares14:55 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Handicappers' nap

Young Fire (2.00 Redcar)

A soft-ground course-and-distance winner off a lofty mark of 96 in his prime, the David O'Meara-trained veteran is nowhere near that level these days. He's in better form than recent results would suggest, though, and retains enough ability to take advantage of this drop into Class 6 company.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Young Fire14:00 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Tequila Rose (3.15 Brighton)

Not drawn the best but chased home the classy Englemere at Catterick first time and has come out of that in good shape.
David Milnes

Silk
Tequila Rose15:15 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Amy Murphy

Eyecatcher

Mach Ten (3.35 Redcar)

Couldn't get going in time at Chester and the step up in trip looks just what bang in-form trainer Karl Burke's three-year-old needs.
Mark Brown

Silk
Mach Ten15:35 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Speed figures

Josie Alice (6.55 Bangor)

Failed to handle bottomless ground at Hexham on last two starts but has big claims in this race if reproducing her Musselburgh effort in February.
Craig Thake

Silk
Josie Alice18:55 Bangor-on-Dee
View Racecard
Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Dark horse

Kojin (3.45 Brighton) 

Best run for current connections when a staying on third last time and the handicapper has dropped him a further 1lb. Trainer and jockey have teamed up to good effect in recent weeks.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Kojin15:45 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ian Williams

