Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Jorge Alvares (2.55 Leicester)
He made a promising start to his career last month for Kevin Ryan, breaking from the stalls well and travelling nicely to finish a respectable third. His experience will be valuable here and he should go well.
Laurence Morter
Handicappers' nap
Young Fire (2.00 Redcar)
A soft-ground course-and-distance winner off a lofty mark of 96 in his prime, the David O'Meara-trained veteran is nowhere near that level these days. He's in better form than recent results would suggest, though, and retains enough ability to take advantage of this drop into Class 6 company.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Tequila Rose (3.15 Brighton)
Not drawn the best but chased home the classy Englemere at Catterick first time and has come out of that in good shape.
David Milnes
Eyecatcher
Mach Ten (3.35 Redcar)
Couldn't get going in time at Chester and the step up in trip looks just what bang in-form trainer Karl Burke's three-year-old needs.
Mark Brown
Speed figures
Josie Alice (6.55 Bangor)
Failed to handle bottomless ground at Hexham on last two starts but has big claims in this race if reproducing her Musselburgh effort in February.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Kojin (3.45 Brighton)
Best run for current connections when a staying on third last time and the handicapper has dropped him a further 1lb. Trainer and jockey have teamed up to good effect in recent weeks.
Jake Aldrich
