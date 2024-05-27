The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Leicester and Redcar on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Jorge Alvares (2.55 Leicester)

Jorge Alvares made a promising start to his career a fortnight ago. He broke from the stalls well and travelled nicely. He took his time getting to top speed but the penny seemed to drop around half way and he made up a lot of ground to finish a respectable third. He is up against some interesting types but his experience will be a huge benefit and he should go well.

Mach Ten (3.35 Redcar)

Mach Ten has been running well this season without getting the desired results, especially when last seen when he suffered significant interference rounding the last bend which pushed him wide. He stayed on well so this step up to 1m6f could bring out the best in him. He has plenty of stamina and often gets outpaced over the shorter distances. This looks a good opportunity to turn his fortunes around.

Melon (4.05 Redcar)

Melon made an interesting start to his racing career. He lost a lot of ground at the start after rearing up as the stalls opened leaving himself plenty to do. However, he made up for it by running strongly through the middle part of the race and showed a good turn of pace in the closing stages to finish a creditable fourth. He will have come on for the run and if he can get the start right this time he could go well.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.