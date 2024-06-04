The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton and Nottingham on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Graham (3.57 Nottingham)

After a solid season last year Graham put in a below-par performance on his reappearance at Newbury in April. However, he looked to have come on for that last time at Ascot as he ran very well, but just got outpaced in the closing stages having been prominent throughout. The step up in trip is a slight unknown but he looks to be back to his best and clearly has the stamina to see this out. Now back in a Class 4, he should go well.

North View (7.15 Kempton)

North View put in a much improved performance last time after looking to struggle on his reappearance. His run at Ascot last month did look like he was going to struggle again after breaking from the stalls awkwardly and being in the rear for most of the race, but he rallied in the final two furlongs to get himself a respectable fourth place and a cause for optimism. Cheekpieces have been added now which will hopefully sharpen him up and he should go better now running back over seven furlongs.

Miss Kubelik (7.45 Kempton)

Miss Kubelik has looked solid in her relatively short career so far. She ran eventual 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka close on her only run as a two-year-old. She disappointed slightly on her reappearance this season, although she bounced back three weeks ago, breaking her maiden tag in her first go over a mile. That trip seemed to suit her, she led most of the way round showing a professional attitude, especially when put under pressure in the closing stages. If she can repeat that performance, she should go well on her handicap debut.

