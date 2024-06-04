Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool

It’s the evening fixture at Kempton for the £50,000 Placepot guarantee and it’s difficult to get away from the in-form Powdering in the opening 7f handicap (5.05). She is an early banker.

There isn’t much form in the 6f fillies’ maiden (5.35) and it’s worth including likely favourite Jewel Of London along with the Godolphin-owned Lucky Gift. Both have experience.

Division one of the 7f novice (6.10) comes up next and it’s another tricky one. Summer Of Love could be another for Godolphin, but it’s also worth putting in Murashah alongside her.

Cat Ninja and Storm Star look to have the second division (6.40) between them and it’s also worth having two in the following 7f handicap (7.15), with So Logical and Rascal Recknell.

Mother Mary will have a big chance in the mile fillies’ handicap (7.45) if she turns out quickly after her run at Leicester on Tuesday, but put Turn Up The Heat in the perm too.

Kempton Plac ​​ epot perm

5.05

2 Powdering

5.35

4 Jewel Of London

5 Lucky Gift

6.10

1 Summer Of Love

3 Murashah

6.40

1 Storm Star

3 Cat Ninja

7.15

5 So Logical

6 Rascal Recknell

7.45

1 Mother Mary

6 Turn Up The Heat

1x2x2x2x2x2 = 32 lines

