TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Garden Oasis (7.25 Ripon)

Four-time course-and-distance winner who ran well to chase home a couple of thriving rivals in a higher grade at Ayr last time. Has won third time up in three of the last four years, while the returning blinkers worn for two of those course-and-distance wins can be viewed as a positive.
Paul Curtis

Garden Oasis19:25 Ripon
Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

The Punt nap

Graham (3.57 Nottingham)

Ran well last time out, just getting outpaced in the closing stages having been prominent throughout. The step up in trip is a slight unknown, but he looks to be back to his best and has the stamina for this test.
Laurence Morter

Graham15:57 Nottingham
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Richard Hannon

Eyecatcher

Little Heron (7.45 Kempton)

Caught the eye over course and distance on her debut. Not so good over further on turf since, but Hollie Doyle has been booked for her return to the all-weather and handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards

Little Heron19:45 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Michael Bell

Newmarket nap

Cracksking (8.15 Kempton)

The son of Frankel finished with a flourish when second at Newbury last time and is expected to get his head in front after some good work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Cracksking20:15 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: James Fanshawe

Speed figures

City House (7.15 Kempton)

Never really in the hunt in a couple of recent turf outings, but he is much more effective on the all-weather and can underline the point this evening.
Dave Edwards

City House19:15 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

The Goat (8.15 Kempton)

A Glorious Goodwood winner last season who is back down to his optimal trip and falling in the weights, which should see him run to better effect.
Liam Watson

The Goat20:15 Kempton (A.W)
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

