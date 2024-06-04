Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Garden Oasis (7.25 Ripon)
Four-time course-and-distance winner who ran well to chase home a couple of thriving rivals in a higher grade at Ayr last time. Has won third time up in three of the last four years, while the returning blinkers worn for two of those course-and-distance wins can be viewed as a positive.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Graham (3.57 Nottingham)
Ran well last time out, just getting outpaced in the closing stages having been prominent throughout. The step up in trip is a slight unknown, but he looks to be back to his best and has the stamina for this test.
Laurence Morter
Eyecatcher
Little Heron (7.45 Kempton)
Caught the eye over course and distance on her debut. Not so good over further on turf since, but Hollie Doyle has been booked for her return to the all-weather and handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Cracksking (8.15 Kempton)
The son of Frankel finished with a flourish when second at Newbury last time and is expected to get his head in front after some good work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Speed figures
City House (7.15 Kempton)
Never really in the hunt in a couple of recent turf outings, but he is much more effective on the all-weather and can underline the point this evening.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
The Goat (8.15 Kempton)
A Glorious Goodwood winner last season who is back down to his optimal trip and falling in the weights, which should see him run to better effect.
Liam Watson
- Kempton Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Happy Valley on Wednesday
- The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Kempton and Nottingham on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings