Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Cogsworth 2.50 Brighton

Has worked his way into top form on the all-weather this spring, winning off 4lb lower at Chelmsford (7f) most recently; unexposed at this distance; leading player provided he's as effective back on turf.

Patronage 5.45 Nottingham

Stepped into handicap on the all-weather when winning at Newcastle (1m) in March; improved again when second at Beverley (1m2f, good to soft) this month; first-time cheekpieces are now applied and this looks an ideal opportunity to get off the mark on turf.

Therapist 6.10 Huntingdon

Fairly useful Flat-racer who came good over hurdles at fourth attempt, with clearcut success on handicap debut at Southwell (2m, good) a fortnight ago; 7lb higher here but could easily have a lot more to offer.

For Three 9.00 Hexham

Five-time hurdle winner on good/good to soft; made the frame on all three starts for this stable in the autumn and showed a good turn of foot when coming from off the pace under a confident ride to win a shade cosily at Sedgefield (2m1f, good) this month after a five-month break; remains well treated on past form despite the 5lb rise for that win; strong chance of a follow-up.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.