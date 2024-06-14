Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Jenever 2.05 Sandown

Another good run in defeat when fifth at York three weeks ago (6f, good to soft); faster ground no issue and this stiff 5f should suit him well; more appealing than many.

Rebaatt 3.25 Chester

€185,000 yearling; shaped with some promise in novice events but he found improvement upped to 1m2f on handicap debut when going close at Newmarket (good) last month; up 2lb but that latest form has been boosted by the winner since and he has plenty of scope for further progress; big player.

Travolta 3.50 Sandown

Took well to first-time blinkers in Wolverhampton maiden in April (9.5f, AW; sole run this year); may have more to offer in the retained headgear and looks well treated on peak 2yo effort (very strong form); interesting on handicap debut.

Arctic Mountain 4.45 York

Placed in his first five runs before getting off the mark with a dominant display in Lingfield handicap (1m2f) last Saturday; 6lb well in under a penalty for that impressive success and has strong claims with cheekpieces added in his follow-up bid; last run was on good to firm but he seems versatile ground-wise.



How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

