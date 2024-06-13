York Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway returns with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

The Tote’s £50,000 Placepot guarantee is at York on Friday and the opening 7f apprentice handicap (1.50) might be between Riot and Cori Glory . Put both of them in as it’s an open contest.

The 6f seller (2.25) is next and class usually counts for plenty in this type of race. Put Isla Bella and Winchurch into the perm as they have the highest Racing Post Ratings on offer.

The 6f fillies’ handicap (3.00) is another tricky one, but Born To Rock will find this easier than the Group race she contested last time. Put her in alongside Midream and Alfa Kellenic .

Bank on River Seine in the 5f novice (3.35), but the following 1m2½f handicap (4.10) will need more coverage. Penzance could go well on his return to turf and Oviedo is next best.

The 1m2½f handicap (4.45) is the final leg and it will be difficult to keep Arctic Mountain out of the places. He is 6lb well in following his easy victory at Lingfield just six days ago.

York Placepot perm

1.50

3 Riot

6 Cori Glory

2.25

1 Winchurch

10 Isla Bella

3.00

2 Midream

5 Born To Rock

13 Alfa Kellenic

3.35

3 River Seine

4.10

1 Oviedo

3 Penzance

4.45

1 Arctic Mountain

2x2x3x1x2x1 = 24 lines

