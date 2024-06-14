Germany v Scotland free bet: get 30-1 boosted odds for 1 or more goals to be scored in the match + bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout

Euro 2024 kicks off tonight with hosts Germany facing Scotland in Munich. Steve Clarke's side impressed in qualifying, beating Spain, and they will need to perform to a similar level to get a result in their tournament opener. They will be hoping to catch Germany cold as the hosts haven't played a competitive fixture since December 2022.

To mark the occasion, you can get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in the match which you can cash in and then use with our 30-1 betslip.

Can the Tartan Army cause a major shock in the opening game or will Julian Nagelsmann's men be able to get off to the perfect start? Get 30-1 odds on a goal to be scored in the Germany vs Scotland game with Paddy Power in tonight's Euro 2024 match.

Germany vs Scotland: bet builder tips for Friday's match

Here's our 30-1 bet slip for Germany vs Scotland:

Germany to win @ 1-4 with Paddy Power

Injuries have been a major issue for Scotland recently and they have failed to live up to the heights they achieved during qualifying. Steve Clarke's men have won only one of their last nine games and even that came against Gibraltar.

Jamal Musiala to score at any time @ 7-4 with Paddy Power

Jamal Musiala had an impressive Bundesliga campaign despite injuries, netting ten times in just 24 games. The youngster is key to Germany's hopes and he can get on the scoresheet in this one.

David Raum to register an assist @ 12-5 with Paddy Power

Injuries to Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson have meant that right wing-back is a major weakness for Scotland, one that marauding Germany left-back David Raum could exploit. He had 11 assists in all competitions for RB Leipzig last season.

Anthony Ralston to commit 2+ fouls @ 11-4 with Paddy Power

Anthony Ralston is likely to feature at right wing-back for Scotland, but he started only six league games for Celtic last season and his lack of match fitness may mean that he gives away more fouls than usual.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

How can I watch the Germany vs Scotland Euro 2024 match?

You can watch the live stream BBC One, BBC Sport Online or BBC iPlayer - just make sure you have a TV licence.

Get 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored in tonight's Germany v Scotland match

As we mentioned, Paddy Power are offering 30-1 boosted odds for a goal to be scored which you can spend on Germany v Scotland tonight. All you have to do to claim this 30-1 boosted odds offer is follow these simple steps outlined below. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link Create your username and password Open a new account using promo code YFBCWT which will automatically be applied through this link Deposit a minimum of £5 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded) Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in the Germany v Scotland Euro 2024 game on Friday, June 14. You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 7 days.

Paddy Power Germany v Scotland Euro 2024 30-1 boosted odds betting offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new Germany v Scotland 30-1 boosted odds betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New customer offer.

Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market in the Germany v Scotland game on Friday, June 14.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&C's apply .

Please gamble responsibly.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

