Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Red Walls (4.35 Chester)

The Lisa Williamson-trained six-year-old met traffic at Wolverhampton last time and is potentially well drawn in one.

Ron Wood

Red Walls 16:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Lisa Williamson

The Punt nap

Macanudo (2.15 Chester)

Caught the eye staying on late from a wide draw over course and distance in a much better race than this on his penultimate start and is much better positioned in stall one on this big drop in class. Form of his third at Bath in April has worked out supremely well and he can cash in for Ian Williams off a career-low mark.

Harry Wilson

Macanudo 14:15 Chester View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Ian Williams

Handicappers' nap

Maysong (8.20 Goodwood)

Finished just behind subsequent winner Garden Oasis on his return from a short break at Ayr last month. On a winning mark and placed in two previous starts at Goodwood, he looks primed for a big run under top amateur Simon Walker.

Paul Curtis

Maysong 20:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Mr Simon Walker Tnr: Alice Haynes

Newmarket nap

Royal Officer (2.40 Sandown)

The expensive breeze-up purchase is held in some regard at Moulton Paddocks and can strike first time out for Charlie Appleby.

David Milnes

Royal Officer 14:40 Sandown View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Dark horse

Oviedo (4.10 York)

Last in the Huxley Stakes at Chester but that grade was too hot for him. Had solid form in this grade last year and should put in a solid challenge,

Liam Watson

Oviedo 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

