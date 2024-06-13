- More
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Friday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Red Walls (4.35 Chester)
The Lisa Williamson-trained six-year-old met traffic at Wolverhampton last time and is potentially well drawn in one.
Ron Wood
The Punt nap
Macanudo (2.15 Chester)
Caught the eye staying on late from a wide draw over course and distance in a much better race than this on his penultimate start and is much better positioned in stall one on this big drop in class. Form of his third at Bath in April has worked out supremely well and he can cash in for Ian Williams off a career-low mark.
Harry Wilson
Handicappers' nap
Maysong (8.20 Goodwood)
Finished just behind subsequent winner Garden Oasis on his return from a short break at Ayr last month. On a winning mark and placed in two previous starts at Goodwood, he looks primed for a big run under top amateur Simon Walker.
Paul Curtis
Newmarket nap
Royal Officer (2.40 Sandown)
The expensive breeze-up purchase is held in some regard at Moulton Paddocks and can strike first time out for Charlie Appleby.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Oviedo (4.10 York)
Last in the Huxley Stakes at Chester but that grade was too hot for him. Had solid form in this grade last year and should put in a solid challenge,
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
Graeme Rodway had a 7-1 winner yesterday and returns with three Friday fancies
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Chester
The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Salisbury, Southwell and Wetherby on Tuesday
