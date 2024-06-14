Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's eight meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Chester

3.25: Rebaatt



Preference is for REBAATT, who went close behind a subsequent winner on his handicap debut at Newmarket last month and that run can be marked up because he didn't get much cover out wide. He still has plenty of potential for William Haggas and gets the vote ahead of Amancio, who has been in good form on soft ground at Haydock in his last two runs. Last month's Lingfield winner Tatateo also makes the shortlist, along with another interesting handicap newcomer in Hutchence.

David Moon

Rebaatt 15:25 Chester View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Goodwood

8.20: Dreamrocker



Magical Merlin looked worth a try over this trip last time but stall 11 won't help preserve stamina, while Double Time invariably pulls hard, including since the hood went on. The temptation then is to focus on the lightly raced pair Cervetto, who still has some potential back from a layoff, and Dreamloper's half-sister DREAMROCKER, who did well to finish as close as she did over 7f at York last time after getting squeezed out early.

Graham Wheldon

Dreamrocker 20:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Miss Molly Stratton (5lb) Tnr: Ed Walker

Market Rasen

6.25: Leading Force



There are question marks over a few of these, namely Hall Lane (risk of soft ground), Foxinthebox (chasing prowess), and Who's The Guv'nor (fitness), so this looks a suitable opportunity for the Sedgefield scorer LEADING FORCE to add to his tally for an in-form Sandy Thomson. The David Armstrong and Lee Westwood-owned 7yo shouldn't be overburdened by a 5lb rise in the weights.

Mark Rowntree

Leading Force 18:25 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Newton Abbot

6.45: Grivetana



In a competitive race for mares, Mermaids Cave is not opposed lightly as she bids to extend her winning spree. However, GRIVETANA looked revitalised on last month's stable debut at Southwell, and she was set to win that race pretty comfortably until the runner-up produced a strong finishing burst. She remains well handicapped after a 4lb rise and can follow up. Class-dropper Magical Maggie also features prominently in calculations.

Chris Wilson

Grivetana 18:45 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Sandown

3.50: Travolta



Several runners have interesting claims. First choice is TRAVOLTA whose mark looks very attractive judged on his best 2yo effort, which came behind two highly talented rivals. Devoirs Choice, another contender who appears well treated, is second choice ahead of Crimson Road and Screaming Eagle.

Steve Boow

Travolta 15:50 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Ferguson

York

3.00: Jumbeau



Alfa Kellenic, 4lb well in on the back of her emphatic Thirsk success last week, may well take this step up in class in her stride but this will be a much stiffer test and on slower ground than she faced seven days ago. Al Simmo, placed in the last two runnings of this race, will be a danger to all if the ground is good or quicker but last month's Windsor winners Katey Kontent and JUMBEAU appeal most. The selection did well to peg back the leader over 5f three weeks ago where the cheekpieces looked to have a positive effect.

Paul Smith

Jumbeau 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Jack Doughty (7lb) Tnr: Tom Clover

Fairyhouse

4.30: Fiery Lucy



The manner in which FIERY LUCY finished off her debut run at Cork suggests she'll relish this step up in trip and should confirm that form with Lethimfly, who had the benefit of a previous run before Cork. Both Grand Dante and Saint Brandon have shown up well in barrier trials so deserve respect, while Gloriously Glam is a likely improver.

Alan Hewison

Fiery Lucy 16:30 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Cork

7.43: Carlo Bianconi



Disqualified on a technicality after winning a Sligo handicap last time, CARLO BIANCONI can make amends off the same mark today. Zoffman found 1m2f too sharp last time and can go well back to this trip. Eastern Legend ran a stormer in a Grade 1 hurdle last time and is respected, while Take Heart is interesting raised in trip.

Tyrone Molloy

Carlo Bianconi 19:43 Cork View Racecard Jky: Wayne Hassett (5lb) Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Chester and York on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

York Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway returns with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more