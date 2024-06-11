Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Way Out 2.45 Southwell

Unseated rider in early stages at Fakenham last week and now 0-5 over fences but was placed off higher marks in two good handicaps in the autumn (2m4f/2m7f) and gave another good account when close second in Warwick novice (2m4f, good) last month; big player.

Revenue 3.02 Salisbury

He was winning for the first time since debut when beating seven rivals at Bath (5.7f, good) last time; 5lb rise still leaves him 7lb lower than when first handicapping, so he is a major player again.

Bethpage 4.55 Southwell

Scored on handicap debut at Fontwell (2m1f, good) in April and was evidently suited by the longer trip when following up with fairly cosy success at Ludlow (2m5f, good) last month; latest 4lb rise does not look excessive, and she might still be on the upgrade; commands respect.



Regal Envoy 5.42 Salisbury

Returned to form at Lingfield (6f, good; off 2lb lower) ten days ago, scoring by a neck and taking turf record to 5-18; looks more solid than most of these and warrants major respect; course winner two years ago.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

