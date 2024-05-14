Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Beverley
4.15: Strangerontheshore
Beltane is one for the shortlist on this drop into 0-70 company for the first time since winning at Musselburgh just over a year ago, and despite a wide draw She's Got Bottle has to be respected in her hat-trick bid. Langton Wold could play a part if transferring his recent hurdles form back to the Flat, but the vote goes to dual C&D winner Strangerontheshore who made a promising comeback over an inadequate 7f here eight days ago.
David Bellingham
Southwell
5.35: Hillsin
Giulietta has been knocking on the door this spring and ought to make her presence felt but the suggestion is Hillsin. The Alan Jones-trained 6yo is 0-19 over hurdles but split two next-time-out winners when second at Exeter last month and remains well handicapped after a 1lb rise. Top Of The Bay and Our Nel revert to hurdling after making the frame over fences and are others to consider.
Chris Wilson
Killarney
7.20: Passionate
The key race could be last week's Gowran affair in which Cage Rattler kept the closing Passionate at bay. The latter did get behind before making up her ground and, now returned to 1m with a pull in the weights, she can gain her revenge. Kodiac Prince is interesting back on drier ground after signalling a return to form last time.
Alistair Jones
Chepstow
7.10: Joy Choi
A few of these boast good course records, including Rhubarb, who's hard to win with but who offered more four days ago. Jacquelina and Notre Maison should provide the pace down either wing and Joy Choi, who sports first-time headgear and is 4lb better off with Under Curfew from Bath last Monday, can come out on top.
Graham Wheldon
Ayr
8.00: Kelpie Grey
There are dangers but Kelpie Grey is thriving at present and he can defy a further rise in the weights. He's one who won't mind rain. Archduke Ferdinand is suggested as second choice after his near miss on the AW, while Prairie Falcon wouldn't be far away if boosted by the addition of blinkers.
Alistair Jones
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Ayr and Beverley
Tuesday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Chepstow Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders searches for a share of the £50,000 guarantee
- Tuesday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Ayr and Beverley
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
- Chepstow Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders searches for a share of the £50,000 guarantee
- Tuesday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Ayr and Beverley
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday