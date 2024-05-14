Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Beverley

4.15: Strangerontheshore

Beltane is one for the shortlist on this drop into 0-70 company for the first time since winning at Musselburgh just over a year ago, and despite a wide draw She's Got Bottle has to be respected in her hat-trick bid. Langton Wold could play a part if transferring his recent hurdles form back to the Flat, but the vote goes to dual C&D winner Strangerontheshore who made a promising comeback over an inadequate 7f here eight days ago.

David Bellingham

Strangerontheshore 16:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Faye McManoman Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Southwell

5.35: Hillsin

Giulietta has been knocking on the door this spring and ought to make her presence felt but the suggestion is Hillsin. The Alan Jones-trained 6yo is 0-19 over hurdles but split two next-time-out winners when second at Exeter last month and remains well handicapped after a 1lb rise. Top Of The Bay and Our Nel revert to hurdling after making the frame over fences and are others to consider.

Chris Wilson

Hillsin 17:35 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Beau Morgan Tnr: Alan Jones

Killarney

7.20: Passionate

The key race could be last week's Gowran affair in which Cage Rattler kept the closing Passionate at bay. The latter did get behind before making up her ground and, now returned to 1m with a pull in the weights, she can gain her revenge. Kodiac Prince is interesting back on drier ground after signalling a return to form last time.

Alistair Jones

Passionate 19:20 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Andrew Slattery Tnr: Andrew Slattery

Chepstow

7.10: Joy Choi

A few of these boast good course records, including Rhubarb, who's hard to win with but who offered more four days ago. Jacquelina and Notre Maison should provide the pace down either wing and Joy Choi, who sports first-time headgear and is 4lb better off with Under Curfew from Bath last Monday, can come out on top.

Graham Wheldon

Joy Choi 19:10 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: William Carson Tnr: Malcolm Saunders

Ayr

8.00: Kelpie Grey

There are dangers but Kelpie Grey is thriving at present and he can defy a further rise in the weights. He's one who won't mind rain. Archduke Ferdinand is suggested as second choice after his near miss on the AW, while Prairie Falcon wouldn't be far away if boosted by the addition of blinkers.

Alistair Jones

Kelpie Grey 20:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

