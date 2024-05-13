Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Tuesday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)

Dual course-and-distance winner, including off a 4lb higher mark last July. Made an encouraging stable debut for David O'Meara at Pontefract last month and looks set for a big run.
Paul Curtis

Sound Reason15:45 Beverley
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)

Five-time winner for Kevin Ryan and made a pleasing start for David O'Meara last month. That effort should have sharpened him up and the likely better ground on a track he likes will be much more up his street.
Stuart Langley

Sound Reason15:45 Beverley
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)

Just got a bit tired in the closing stages on his reappearance and first start for David O'Meara. Twice a course-and-distance winner on fast ground and he's well handicapped on last summer's best.
Steffan Edwards

Sound Reason15:45 Beverley
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)

Can gain a third career course-and-distance win having plummeted down the handicap.
Craig Thake

Sound Reason15:45 Beverley
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Rawaasi (6.30 Ayr)

Simon and Ed Crisford send their three-year-old to Scotland for her reappearance after some decent work on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes

Rawaasi18:30 Ayr
Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Benny Silver (2.30 Southwell)

Still a maiden but has been running consistently since going chasing. Not been seen since finishing third at Hereford in January but that race has worked out well.
Rob Sutton

Benny Silver14:30 Southwell
Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

Read more..

'He could be a class apart' - Robbie Wilders serves up three Tuesday wagers at Ayr and Chepstow   

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Ayr  

The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Ayr and Beverley  

Published on 13 May 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:17, 13 May 2024

