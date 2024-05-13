Tuesday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)

Dual course-and-distance winner, including off a 4lb higher mark last July. Made an encouraging stable debut for David O'Meara at Pontefract last month and looks set for a big run.

Paul Curtis

Sound Reason 15:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

The Punt nap

Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)

Five-time winner for Kevin Ryan and made a pleasing start for David O'Meara last month. That effort should have sharpened him up and the likely better ground on a track he likes will be much more up his street.

Stuart Langley

Sound Reason 15:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)

Just got a bit tired in the closing stages on his reappearance and first start for David O'Meara. Twice a course-and-distance winner on fast ground and he's well handicapped on last summer's best.

Steffan Edwards

Sound Reason 15:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Speed figures

Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)

Can gain a third career course-and-distance win having plummeted down the handicap.

Craig Thake

Sound Reason 15:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Rawaasi (6.30 Ayr)

Simon and Ed Crisford send their three-year-old to Scotland for her reappearance after some decent work on the peat moss gallop.

David Milnes

Rawaasi 18:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Benny Silver (2.30 Southwell)

Still a maiden but has been running consistently since going chasing. Not been seen since finishing third at Hereford in January but that race has worked out well.

Rob Sutton

Benny Silver 14:30 Southwell View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

