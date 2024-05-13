Tuesday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)
Dual course-and-distance winner, including off a 4lb higher mark last July. Made an encouraging stable debut for David O'Meara at Pontefract last month and looks set for a big run.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)
Five-time winner for Kevin Ryan and made a pleasing start for David O'Meara last month. That effort should have sharpened him up and the likely better ground on a track he likes will be much more up his street.
Stuart Langley
Eyecatcher
Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)
Just got a bit tired in the closing stages on his reappearance and first start for David O'Meara. Twice a course-and-distance winner on fast ground and he's well handicapped on last summer's best.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Sound Reason (3.45 Beverley)
Can gain a third career course-and-distance win having plummeted down the handicap.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Rawaasi (6.30 Ayr)
Simon and Ed Crisford send their three-year-old to Scotland for her reappearance after some decent work on the peat moss gallop.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Benny Silver (2.30 Southwell)
Still a maiden but has been running consistently since going chasing. Not been seen since finishing third at Hereford in January but that race has worked out well.
Rob Sutton
