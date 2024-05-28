Kempton Placepot tips: Phill Anderson takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pot

The opener (5.42) on Kempton’s card looks trappy, and it’s probably worth including two for Placepot purposes. Tea Sea has improved since switching to handicaps, while the well-handicapped Capuchinero ran a good race back over this trip last time.

In race two (6.12), course-and-distance winner Bint Havana Gold could be hard to keep out of the frame. Melisende ran a cracker on her handicap debut last time and could come on for that.

The first banker comes in the 6f fillies’ maiden (6.42). Lady Flora looked in need of her return here last time and could be the one to beat with the likelihood of her coming on for that run.

Glamorous Express can be forgiven his run on heavy ground last time and may bounce back in the feature 6f handicap (7.12) having been in good form on the all-weather previously. The hat-trick seeking Tyger Bay can’t be left out of the perm.

Brindavan is the only one with previous experience in the 7f novice (7.42). He performed with credit on his debut, shaping like he needed the run. The well-bred Cavallo Bay can offer some insurance.

Shin Jidai looks like the one to beat in the 7f fillies' handicap (8.12) with the form of her Yarmouth success last month working out nicely.

Kempton Placepot Perm

5.42

4 Tea Sea

7 Capuchinero

6.12

2 Bint Havana Gold

5 Melisende

6.42

2 Lady Flora

7.12

5 Tyger Bay

10 Glamorous Express

7.42

2 Brindavan

3 Cavallo Bay

8.12

6 Shin Jidai

2 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 2 x 1 = 16 lines

