Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Wednesday

Lucky Banner

2.45 Sha Tin

2pts win

Sing Dragon

3.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Apache Pass

3.50 Sha Tin

2pts win

Caspar Fownes has the knack of pulling a proverbial rabbit out of the hat at meetings that appear challenging, and today’s eight-race dirt card at Sha Tin looks precisely that, hence the preference for his Lucky Banner in the Class 4 1m1f handicap (2.45).

Fownes, with 45 winners, is one of six trainers vying for third spot in the championship so every victory counts, and Lucky Banner, whose record stands at an unspectacular 1-21, has always threatened to win more than he has.

In fairness to the son of Starspangledbanner, and his trainer, he has taken some working out. On all available evidence, the five-year-old appears to like the Sha Tin all-weather track and recently he has run best when ridden positively.

However, it is doubtful Alexis Badel will make as much use of him as when finishing fifth to Sun Of Makfi over an extended mile last time. He failed in his attempt to make all – admittedly by only half a length – and with just a little cover in behind, over a slightly longer trip, he could be seen to better effect.

It is also worth noting that Lucky Banner’s only win was achieved on a track surface officially described as ‘Wet Slow,’ the reading for today, which is encouraging. His likely danger is the Michael Chang-trained Forever Folks, a son of Tavistock, who is a notable stamina influence.

Karis Teetan has a number of excellent chances, headed by the Mark Newnham-trained Sing Dragon , who will bid to make it four course-and-distance wins on the trot in the Class 3 6f handicap sprint (3.15).

It is some effort to put together three straight wins in the same grade, while four would be extraordinary. This time, to make it harder, he is asked to shoulder top weight of 9st 9lb and to start from the extreme outside of the 12-runner field, also a new challenge for him.

Sing Dragon, who was a metro winner in Sydney for Chris Waller 18 months ago, could still be ahead of the handicapper. His main threat is the Tony Cruz-trained Monta Frutta, who is pretty smart on the dirt.

The finale (3.50) is particularly tough and it may pay to place faith in Hugh Bowman to deliver with the capable Apache Pass , who could prove a valuable winner for Pierre Ng in his quest to land his first trainers’ title. The seven-year-old is a value bet off his current mark.

Sha Tin Placepot perm

1.15

1 Must Go

4 Regent Glory

1.45

2 Go Hero

13 Eagle Run

2.15

3 Self Improvement

5 Prime Mortar

2.45

6 Lucky Banner

8 Forever Folks

3.15

1 Sing Dragon

9 Monta Frutta

3.50

2 Woodfire Bro

3 Apache Pass

2x2x2x2x2x2=64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Wednesday is at 12.15pm

Sha Tin card

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.