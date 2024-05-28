The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Cartmel and Newton Abbot on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Trump Lady (3.58 Newton Abbot)

None of these come here in the best of form although Syd Hosie’s mare shaped a good bit better than the result last time and can provide the answer. Sent to Warwick to make her comeback just over three weeks ago, the daughter of Doyen was always handy and threw down a bid approaching the second-last, just weakening out of it thereafter. That was a fine reappearance after 831 days away and the handicapper kindly dropped her 4lb afterwards. She’s won off higher and, if this doesn’t come too soon, looks well treated.

Timeforarum (5.03 Newton Abbot)

Brian Eckley’s six-year-old was backed at big prices when making his hurdling debut at Hereford in January but couldn’t reward the support having put in a novicey round of jumping. His hurdling improved next time at Taunton and he caught the eye on his third and final qualifying run, looking to have a fair bit more to offer when finishing sixth at Ffos Las a fortnight ago. He travelled keenly that day, suggesting this drop in trip won’t be a problem, and enters handicaps off a workable mark.

Western Run (6.50 Cartmel)

This looks pretty competitive but it’s Mike Smith’s nine-year-old who is suggested to spring a mild surprise. The son of Westerner was a notable drifter on his return from a 250-day break last month but moved sweetly through that race at Perth, arguably going best turning in until blowing up two out. That run should have wiped away the cobwebs and this better ground will suit too. He’s lurking off a career-low mark and can take a step forward.

