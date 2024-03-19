Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Raffles Wonder 2.45 Wetherby
Bumper winner; initially disappointing over hurdles this season but has improved since switched to handicaps; drew clear to win comfortably by 17 lengths at Hexham (2m, heavy) on Thursday and needs to be taken very seriously under 7lb penalty here.
Carrigeen Castle 3.15 Wetherby
Ex-Irish eight-year-old who has struck form for Micky Hammond since the turn of the year, winning at Newcastle (2m4f, soft) and over course and distance (soft); creditable second off today's mark at Catterick (2m3f, soft) three weeks ago; ought to make his presence felt again.
Desert Fortune 4.00 Exeter
Low-mileage seven-year-old who made very encouraging seasonal/stable/chase debut at Leicester (2m4f, heavy) three weeks ago, keeping on well for a clear second; moves back up in trip and competes off same mark here; could easily have a bigger run in her.
Lough Leane 8.00 Wolverhampton
Took his form to a new level (RPR of 71) when comfortably completing the hat-trick at Newcastle (1m, Class 5, 7-2) last week; no issue with this track, and has the excellent Ben Coen booked as he seeks to defy a 5lb penalty; sets the benchmark.
Published on 19 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 19 March 2024
