Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's three meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Exeter

4.00: Desert Fortune

Lightly raced mare DESERT FORTUNE (nap) shaped very much as though this return to 3m will suit when keeping on well for second over 2m4f on last month's seasonal/stable/chase debut, and there's a good chance that outing has brought her on. She gets the vote ahead of River Tyne, who returned to form on her latest outing. Last-time-out winner Lightonthewing also has possibilities, but he has become very inconsistent.

Chris Wilson

Desert Fortune 16:00 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Ned Fox (5lb) Tnr: Venetia Williams

Wetherby

2.45: Raffles Wonder

Today's drop back in trip looks the right move for keen-goer Lone Soldier, who did not see out 2m4f when third on his handicap debut, but RAFFLES WONDER (nap) was given a very confident ride before winning by a wide margin at Hexham on Thursday and is taken to complete a quick double.

Chris Wilson

Raffles Wonder 14:45 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Aaron Anderson Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Wolverhampton

8.00: Lough Leane

Positives are identifiable for Prince Ali, Strictly Dreaming, and Reverberation (second choice). However, with the excellent Ben Coen booked aboard a bang-in-form LOUGH LEANE (nap), the solution appears obvious. David Simcock's four-year-old took his form to a new level when completing the hat-trick in a Class 5 handicap at Newcastle last week.

Mark Rowntree

Lough Leane 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: David Simcock

