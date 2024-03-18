The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Tuesday . . .

Stormy Flight (3.00 Exeter)

Has been in reasonably good form this season and looked to be adding to his win tally last time out, running strongly in the early part of the race only to fade in the closing stages. He is back down in trip, which should benefit him, and he makes a return to Exeter where he has a good record which includes a course-and-distance win, where he beat the useful Sir Psycho. Another strong performance is on the cards.

Paricolor (3.30 Exeter)

Ran a decent race last time out where he kept the pressure on the winner, but a mistake at the second-last took all his momentum and he finished some way behind in second. He is dropping back in trip, which should benefit him as he has won races over similar distances. He remains on a decent mark and, given that he has also had a break since his last run, he should go well.

Shighness (3.45 Wetherby)

Held her own last time out in challenging conditions. She was never in contention for the win, but stuck to her task to finish a respectable fourth. She has been solid as a chaser and boasts a decent record at Wetherby with two wins from five runs. Back on better ground she should have more of a say in the race. especially if cheekpieces have the desired effect.

