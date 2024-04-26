Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool at the jumps season's finale

Sandown's opener (1.50) is devilishly difficult for Placepot punters and will need some coverage.

My two main plays are Be Aware and topweight Panjari , but I'll add Helnwein , who tends to race a bit freely and might well prove suited to his first crack in a big-field handicap.

Neither Hitman nor The Real Whacker are the most trustworthy for win purposes in the next (2.25), but I do think this is the perfect race for the former. Al Dancer gets added, though, as he's been in cracking form all season.

The Celebration Chase (3.00) is probably a match between El Fabiolo and Jonbon , but we saw how badly wrong things can go in Grade 1 events at 2m when the former had to be pulled up after a dreadful mistake in the Champion Chase.

With Jonbon seemingly liking the track (3-3 over fences), I'm going to bank on him getting it right and hope this tricky jumping test is too much for the favourite.

It will be three again in the bet365 Gold Cup (3.35) with race regular Kitty's Light joined by Kinondo Kwetu and Aime Desjy , but in the next (4.10) I'm going to leave out favourite Impaire Et Passe.

There's got to be a fair chance he won't run if Mullins has the trainers' title in the bag by then so Langer Dan and Ballyadam , who is much better off at the weights with the Coral Cup winner, are two suggestions.

In the final leg I really like the chances of Terresita at the bottom of the weights, while Mayhem Mya is well worth another crack at 2m4f, having stayed on strongly to finish fourth in the Red Rum at Aintree last time.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.50

1 Panjari

9 Be Aware

12 Helnwein

2.25

4 Al Dancer

5 Hitman

3.00

6 Jonbon

3.35

7 Kitty's Light

8 Kinondo Kwetu

11 Aime Desjy

4.10

5 Langer Dan

6 Ballyadam

4.45

10 Mayhem Mya

11 Terresita

3x2x1x3x2x2=72 lines

