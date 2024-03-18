Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Fainche (4.15 Wetherby)
An eyecatching third over course and distance in January, she has since finished a good second at Carlisle and is fancied to go one better under Brian Hughes.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Paricolor (3.30 Exeter)
Ran a decent race last time, but a mistake at the second-last took all his momentum and the drop in trip should help. He remains on a decent mark and David Pipe has booked Harry Cobden to ride, so he should go well.
Laurence Morter
Eyecatcher
Raffles Wonder (2.45 Wetherby)
A penalty shouldn't stop this seven-year-old from following up his wide-margin win at Hexham five days ago with Aaron Anderson once again taking the ride.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Donny Boy (3.45 Wetherby)
Successful in a bumper and over hurdles, Nick Alexander's eight-year-old is relatively lightly raced and has shown enough to suggest he can make his mark over fences.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
High Game Royal (3.30 Exeter)
Has been consistent all season and, as a horse who enjoys testing ground, he can get off the mark now dropped in class.
George Bonds
West Country
Longshanks (2.00 Exeter)
Arrives here after a creditable second over course and distance last time. Remains on a dangerous mark.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
