Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Tuesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Fainche (4.15 Wetherby)

An eyecatching third over course and distance in January, she has since finished a good second at Carlisle and is fancied to go one better under Brian Hughes.

Steve Mason

Fainche 16:15 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Micky Hammond

The Punt nap

Paricolor (3.30 Exeter)

Ran a decent race last time, but a mistake at the second-last took all his momentum and the drop in trip should help. He remains on a decent mark and David Pipe has booked Harry Cobden to ride, so he should go well.

Laurence Morter

Paricolor 15:30 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: David Pipe

Eyecatcher

Raffles Wonder (2.45 Wetherby)

A penalty shouldn't stop this seven-year-old from following up his wide-margin win at Hexham five days ago with Aaron Anderson once again taking the ride.

Steffan Edwards

Raffles Wonder 14:45 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Aaron Anderson Tnr: Rebecca Menzies

Speed figures

Donny Boy (3.45 Wetherby)

Successful in a bumper and over hurdles, Nick Alexander's eight-year-old is relatively lightly raced and has shown enough to suggest he can make his mark over fences.

Dave Edwards

Donny Boy 15:45 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: N W Alexander

Dark horse

High Game Royal (3.30 Exeter)

Has been consistent all season and, as a horse who enjoys testing ground, he can get off the mark now dropped in class.

George Bonds

High Game Royal 15:30 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Mr Callum Pritchard (7lb) Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

West Country

Longshanks (2.00 Exeter)

Arrives here after a creditable second over course and distance last time. Remains on a dangerous mark.

James Stevens

Longshanks 14:00 Exeter View Racecard Jky: Mr Callum Pritchard (7lb) Tnr: Kayley Woollacott

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

Read these next:

'This should set up nicely for his closing style' - Harry Wilson with five selections on Tuesday

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.