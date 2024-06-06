Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Pearl Abbey 3.05 Haydock

Built upon the promise of her first two starts (5f, good to firm/all-weather) when comfortably winning a Wolverhampton maiden (6f, all-weather) in March; has potential off her opening mark and she could be a leading player.

Thunder Star 3.35 Haydock

Course-and-distance winner on juvenile debut; added three 5f handicap wins last season, the last of them off 2lb lower; two creditable runs in stronger company this year and she has a major shout.

Keep Warm 3.55 Hamilton

Last year's two wins came over 6f but his two best efforts have been over a mile and he has shaped as though he'll stay this trip; last run threw up winners and he's a player up 2lb.

Clear Storm 6.45 Chelmsford

Storm The Stars filly who took her form up a level on her handicap debut when scoring at Nottingham (1m2f) 27 days ago; up 3lb but that form has been franked and she looks to have more to offer; major claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

