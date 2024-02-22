Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Boafo Boy 2.35 Chelmsford

4lb higher than for his latest determined success at Southwell (6f; form looks solid) but that still leaves him extremely well treated on his 2023 best; the one to beat.

Major Fortune 3.45 Lingfield

A major rising force with his handicap wins at Market Rasen (2m4f), Hereford (3m2f, good) and Lingfield (2m7f, soft) on last three outings; the latest was nine days ago and in fine style at 8-13, so it's easy to think he is capable of dealing with a good deal more than this 7lb penalty; due to go up another 6lb in future engagements; may well complete the four-timer.

Havanarama 5.30 Newcastle

Responded well to pressure when making a winning return to action at Kempton five weeks ago (7f; hooded first time and gelded since previous start); 4lb rise fair enough given his superiority, even though the form has taken some knocks since.

Cover Up 6.00 Newcastle

Has looked a natural in two runs since switched to AW, winning over 6f at Lingfield in November and looking one to keep firmly onside with a stylish C&D win 12 days ago; 5lb higher in his hat-trick bid but he looks the type to take higher rank on AW.

