Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

The Boola Boss 3.05 Stratford

Dual chase winner at Worcester (2m7f, good) in early part of last season and returned from nine-month absence with pleasing second at Chepstow (2m3f, good to soft) last month; ought to be better suited by this trip-and-ground combination and will be dangerous if that recent run brought him on.

Glorious Angel 3.15 Ripon

She had been threatening prior to her win in a 5f handicap here last month (soft); highly tried twice since and this should be more suitable; one to take seriously.

Al Shabab Storm 5.45 Newmarket

Seems versatile ground-wise; finished strongly and nearly collared Garfield Shadow in competitive handicap at Chester (6f, good; well backed) last time, covering more ground than that rival having taken the outer route; patently has a race of this nature in him.

Sunfall 6.45 Newmarket

Twice-raced filly who represents notable connections and should have more to offer; won at Kempton (7f, all-weather) last month, building on her 2yo effort; gives the impression she'll stay this extra furlong; respected.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.