The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Naas and Newmarket on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday. . .

Sparkling Sea (2.50 Naas)

The Ger Lyons-trained juvenile made a fine debut over course and distance last month and can book a possible trip to Royal Ascot with victory in this Group 3. The daughter of Starspangledbanner looked precocious on debut and showed a real sharp turn of foot to win comfortably by the highly rated Fairy Godmother, who she faces again, by two and a half lengths. The drying ground is a plus for her and she could prove herself to be a really smart filly.

Givemethebeatboys (3.55 Naas)

This three-year-old was a very smart juvenile for Jessica Harrington last year and could emerge as a leading fancy for the Commonwealth Cup with victory in this. The son of Bungle Inthejungle was a Group 3 winner as a two-year-old, but ran some fine races in defeat, including when not beaten far by Vandeek in the Middle Park Stakes. He made a fine return under a 3lb penalty in a Listed contest at Navan, and can be marked up for his head success given he made a tardy start. If he can brush up at the stalls, this could be at his mercy given he also receives 3lb from Group 1 winner Bucanero Fuerte.

Woodhay Wonder (5.45 Newmarket)

The Tom Ward-trained three-year-old absolutely loves the Rowley Mile and not even a 5lb rise for her last win should stop her. She is a perfect two from two at this track, including a sparkling victory in a valuable sales contest last year as well as a winning comeback over course and distance at the Craven meeting. She also thrives at the July course, where she landed another lucrative prize as well as finishing third in a Group 2. The form of her return is working out okay, with a winner emerging from it, and she could still be highly progressive.

