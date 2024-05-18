Newmarket Placepot tips: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Sunday

With no form to go on in the two-year-old maiden (3.45) the market will be the best guide, but Charlie Appleby is off the mark with his juveniles, so Ancient Truth has to go in, while Patrol is bred to be precocious and looks one to include too.

Daysofourlives keeps on improving, comes from a stable in form and will appreciate the step up to 1m2f, so he is banker material despite top weight in the handicap at 4.45, as is Al Shabab Storm , who was unlucky not to land a gamble at Chester recently. He will be hard to keep out of the frame in the 6f handicap (5.45).

The other races need at least two selections given their competitiveness. Too Friendly was well backed to win the Chester Cup last week but didn't get home having pulled too hard. Back in trip and with a hood on, he is likely to be hard to catch in the staying handicap (4.15). Onesmoothoperator is consistent and is always a good Placepot option.

Oisin Murphy could be the man to follow on the Newmarket card and Double Time is another of his rides that should go well in the 7f handicap (5.15). He could be well drawn for a front-runner but this is a tricky race and so it could be worth including Flying Secret as well.

Harry Brown has been disappointing and is becoming expensive to follow but he is well handicapped and he could have his day in the 5f handicap (6.15). He goes in with Prince Of Pillo , who has dropped to a good mark and wasn't disgraced in a better race over course and distance last time.

Newmarket Placepot perm

3.45

1 Ancient Truth

7 Patrol

4.15

5 Onesmoothoperator

6 Too Friendly

4.45

1 Daysofourlives

5.15

5 Double Time

10 Flying Secret

5.45

5 Al Shabab Storm

6.15

7 Prince Of Pillo

9 Harry Brown

2x2x1x2x1x2 = 16 lines

