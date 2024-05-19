Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ripon

3.15: Glorious Angel

Radio Goo Goo (second choice) looks likely to make a bold bid up the stands' rail and she's handicapped to go close. The Big Board is also favourably treated and this easier 6f will be in her favour, while last year's runner-up International Girl should also be bang there. Glorious Angel has faced stiff tasks on her last two runs but her earlier handicap form stacks up well and she can land her second course win of the campaign.

Paul Smith

Naas

2.20: Aesop's Fables

A Group 2-winning juvenile, Aesop's Fables sets a high standard based on last season's placed form in top-level sprints. On better ground, and with the run under his belt, he can reverse recent course-and-distance form with The Highway Rat. Betsen excelled himself at Navan but will need to improve again to cope with older rivals here. Dun Na Sead signed off last year on a high at Dundalk and is a speedy front-running type who could last home for a share of the money.

Alan Sweetman

Stratford

3.05: The Boola Boss

In an interesting race for the grade the suggestion is The Boola Boss, who took well to chasing in the early part of last season and may not have been ideally suited by the drop back in trip or the good to soft ground when making a pleasing reappearance last month. Chasing debutant Deerstalker went close over hurdles here four weeks ago and has plenty of scope for further improvement. Golden De Coeur and School Days Over also make some appeal.

Chris Wilson

Newmarket

6.45: Sunfall

Preference is for twice-raced Sunfall, who looks the type to improve further and do well in handicaps. Heartwarmer, a similar sort, is second choice ahead of Astral Spirit who appears set for a productive 2024 campaign. Royal Velvet has possibilities provided her all-weather progress is transferred to turf.

Steve Boow

