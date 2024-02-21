Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Camulus (4.15 Lingfield)

This one is just the type new trainer Venetia Williams will excel with and the seven-year-old is a well-related sort competing from a mark of just 95 on stable debut.

Mark Brown

Camulus 16:15 Lingfield

Handicappers' nap

Home Free (2.45 Lingfield)

Showed promise in a couple of bumpers and, far from disgraced behind the smart Tellherthename on his Huntingdon hurdles debut, looks another likely winner for the Dan Skelton yard.

Steve Mason

Home Free 14:45 Lingfield

The Punt nap

Clearpoint (6.00 Newcastle)

A previous course-and-distance winner who was in good form this winter when previously trained by Charlie Fellowes, and his Lingfield third last time has worked out well. Can make a winning start for the Simon Hodgson yard.

Matt Rennie

Clearpoint 18:00 Newcastle (A.W)

Speed figures

Cover Up (6.00 Newcastle)

Lightly raced four-year-old has won his last two starts with authority and can maintain his progress.

Dave Edwards

Cover Up 18:00 Newcastle (A.W)

Dark horse

Burj Malinka (6.30 Newcastle)

Successful a few starts back at Hamilton, forging clear, to be a decisive winner. Not as good subsequently but was well fancied on both occasions. Returns from a break and this represents a drop in class.

Tom Gibbings

Burj Malinka 18:30 Newcastle (A.W)

West country nap

Annie Magic (3.15 Lingfield)

Wasn’t disgraced when third over a trip too far last time. Well handicapped and conditions should suit.

James Stevens

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

