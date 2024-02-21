Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Today's Offers8
Today's Offers7
Exclusive new customer sign up offers
Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
Eyecatcher
Camulus (4.15 Lingfield)
This one is just the type new trainer Venetia Williams will excel with and the seven-year-old is a well-related sort competing from a mark of just 95 on stable debut.
Mark Brown
Handicappers' nap
Home Free (2.45 Lingfield)
Showed promise in a couple of bumpers and, far from disgraced behind the smart Tellherthename on his Huntingdon hurdles debut, looks another likely winner for the Dan Skelton yard.
Steve Mason
The Punt nap
Clearpoint (6.00 Newcastle)
A previous course-and-distance winner who was in good form this winter when previously trained by Charlie Fellowes, and his Lingfield third last time has worked out well. Can make a winning start for the Simon Hodgson yard.
Matt Rennie
Speed figures
Cover Up (6.00 Newcastle)
Lightly raced four-year-old has won his last two starts with authority and can maintain his progress.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Burj Malinka (6.30 Newcastle)
Successful a few starts back at Hamilton, forging clear, to be a decisive winner. Not as good subsequently but was well fancied on both occasions. Returns from a break and this represents a drop in class.
Tom Gibbings
West country nap
Annie Magic (3.15 Lingfield)
Wasn’t disgraced when third over a trip too far last time. Well handicapped and conditions should suit.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed a 20-1 treble last Friday, can he do so again at Newcastle and Thurles on Thursday?
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Thurles
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 21 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:03, 21 February 2024
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guarantee
- Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Thurles
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed a 20-1 treble last Friday, can he do so again at Newcastle and Thurles on Thursday?
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Porto v Arsenal predictions: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer + grab £30 in FREE BETS for the Champions League
- Grab £40 in football free bets with BetMGM when you sign up and bet just £10 this February
- Premier League midweek football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guarantee
- Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Thurles
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed a 20-1 treble last Friday, can he do so again at Newcastle and Thurles on Thursday?
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- Porto v Arsenal predictions: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer + grab £30 in FREE BETS for the Champions League
- Grab £40 in football free bets with BetMGM when you sign up and bet just £10 this February
- Premier League midweek football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet