TippingToday's Top Tips

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Thursday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Eyecatcher

Camulus (4.15 Lingfield)

This one is just the type new trainer Venetia Williams will excel with and the seven-year-old is a well-related sort competing from a mark of just 95 on stable debut.
Mark Brown

Silk
Camulus16:15 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Charlie Deutsch Tnr: Venetia Williams

Handicappers' nap

Home Free (2.45 Lingfield)

Showed promise in a couple of bumpers and, far from disgraced behind the smart Tellherthename on his Huntingdon hurdles debut, looks another likely winner for the Dan Skelton yard.
Steve Mason

Silk
Home Free14:45 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

The Punt nap

Clearpoint (6.00 Newcastle)

A previous course-and-distance winner who was in good form this winter when previously trained by Charlie Fellowes, and his Lingfield third last time has worked out well. Can make a winning start for the Simon Hodgson yard.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Clearpoint18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: William Carver (3lb)Tnr: Simon Hodgson

Speed figures

Cover Up (6.00 Newcastle)

Lightly raced four-year-old has won his last two starts with authority and can maintain his progress.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Cover Up18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Burj Malinka (6.30 Newcastle)

Successful a few starts back at Hamilton, forging clear, to be a decisive winner. Not as good subsequently but was well fancied on both occasions. Returns from a break and this represents a drop in class.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Burj Malinka18:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Mathers Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

West country nap

Annie Magic (3.15 Lingfield)

Wasn’t disgraced when third over a trip too far last time. Well handicapped and conditions should suit.
James Stevens

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Published on 21 February 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:03, 21 February 2024

