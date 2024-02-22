Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

2.35: Boafo Boy

Beauzon has been carrying all before him over 6f at Wolverhampton this year and he's still on a handy mark despite his four-timer. He has more to prove over 7f than either Blackjack or Boafo Boy, though, and that pair can fight out the finish. Blackjack did well to claw back a flourishing and well-treated rival here last week but the selection was always in command at Southwell last time and he's still well treated on the pick of his 2023 efforts. Paul Smith

Boafo Boy 14:35 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Stuart Williams

Lingfield

3.45: Major Fortune

San Pedro and Major Fortune are due to go up 6lb in future handicaps after their impressive wins last week but Dan Skelton's 6yo, who's now on a four-timer, is much more lightly raced and can outdo his main rival with further improvement. Richard Austen

Major Fortune 15:45 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Newcastle

5.30: Havanarama

Her rivals would be wise not to allow Star Mind too much rope up front after her all-the-way win over C&D last time. Likeashadow should run his race again, while Smart Vision and Treat Of Treats bring potential to their handicap debut. Havanarama's Kempton win has taken some knocks since but there was a lot to like about the way he responded to pressure and he may be able to defy the handicapper. Paul Smith

Havanarama 17:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Thurles

1.53: The King Of Prs

Some nice prospects in here, none more so than The King Of Prs who lost his unbeaten chase record at Lingfield last time but he lost little in defeat and can continue on his upward curve in this weaker contest. Captains Nephew looks like the main danger after a good second in a novice chase last month. Phill Anderson

The King Of Prs 13:53 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

