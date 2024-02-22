Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Chelmsford
2.35: Boafo Boy
Beauzon has been carrying all before him over 6f at Wolverhampton this year and he's still on a handy mark despite his four-timer. He has more to prove over 7f than either Blackjack or Boafo Boy, though, and that pair can fight out the finish. Blackjack did well to claw back a flourishing and well-treated rival here last week but the selection was always in command at Southwell last time and he's still well treated on the pick of his 2023 efforts. Paul Smith
Lingfield
3.45: Major Fortune
San Pedro and Major Fortune are due to go up 6lb in future handicaps after their impressive wins last week but Dan Skelton's 6yo, who's now on a four-timer, is much more lightly raced and can outdo his main rival with further improvement. Richard Austen
Newcastle
5.30: Havanarama
Her rivals would be wise not to allow Star Mind too much rope up front after her all-the-way win over C&D last time. Likeashadow should run his race again, while Smart Vision and Treat Of Treats bring potential to their handicap debut. Havanarama's Kempton win has taken some knocks since but there was a lot to like about the way he responded to pressure and he may be able to defy the handicapper. Paul Smith
Thurles
1.53: The King Of Prs
Some nice prospects in here, none more so than The King Of Prs who lost his unbeaten chase record at Lingfield last time but he lost little in defeat and can continue on his upward curve in this weaker contest. Captains Nephew looks like the main danger after a good second in a novice chase last month. Phill Anderson
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 22 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 22 February 2024
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guarantee
- Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Thurles
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed a 20-1 treble last Friday, can he do so again at Newcastle and Thurles on Thursday?
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Porto v Arsenal predictions: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer + grab £30 in FREE BETS for the Champions League
- Grab £40 in football free bets with BetMGM when you sign up and bet just £10 this February
- Premier League midweek football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders sets his sights on the £50,000 guarantee
- Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Thurles
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed a 20-1 treble last Friday, can he do so again at Newcastle and Thurles on Thursday?
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Porto v Arsenal predictions: Bukayo Saka anytime goalscorer + grab £30 in FREE BETS for the Champions League
- Grab £40 in football free bets with BetMGM when you sign up and bet just £10 this February
- Premier League midweek football betting tips, predictions and best bets + £30 in free bets + £10 casino bonus with Unibet