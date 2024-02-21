The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie landed a 20-1 treble last Friday, can he do so again at Newcastle and Thurles on Thursday?

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

Staffordshire Knot (3.23 Thurles)

The Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old was an expensive purchase from Andy and Gemma Brown's dispersal sale and can continue his trainer's recent dominance of the Michael Purcell Novice Hurdle. The son of Shantou was a good third on his hurdles bow behind subsequent Grade 1 winner Readin Tommy Wrong before two victories, most notably when easing to a 21-length success at Down Royal last month. Jack Kennedy, who takes the ride again, said that day he would be better in a better race, and the testing ground should pose no issues too. Elliott likes to target this race too, having won it for the last three years.

Clearpoint (6.00 Newcastle)

The four-year-old has been in good form through the winter and can make a winning debut for Simon Hodgson by upsetting red-hot fancy Cover Up. A winner over course and distance as a juvenile, he won two of his six starts for previous trainer Charlie Fellowes during the winter and has finished third the last twice, including at Lingfield last month. That wasn't run to suit but the form is strong with the winner, One Night Stand, following up at Wolverhampton since. He's been dropped 1lb to a mark of 91 and could hit the ground running for his new handler.

Martin's Brig (7.30 Newcastle)

The David Thompson-trained seven-year-old has been knocking on the door recently and he can go one better in this mile handicap. He has not won since December 2022, but he has fared well on his last two starts at this track, being beaten a neck over course and distance before a narrow third over 7f last time. His mark of 53 remains very workable and if he replicates the form of his last two starts, he can end a 17-race losing streak.

