Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Damarta 3.05 Huntingdon
Learning to settle better as he gathers experience, and came from off the pace to win readily by over seven lengths at Southwell (2m, good to soft) in January, his second handicap; up 9lb but could still have a lot more to offer.
Iconic Muddle 3.15 Doncaster
Held up; close second off this mark at Wincanton (2m4f, heavy) and Kempton (first crack at 3m, soft) in his two runs this term; no win since May 2021 but he could have more to offer at this trip and should have a big shout.
Lounge Lizard 3.40 Huntingdon
Dual chase winner who posted career-best performance when dropped back to 2m4f for valuable Cheltenham handicap (good to soft) in January, keeping on well for a clear second; went up 3lb for that but is in calmer waters here and commands respect.
Southbank 8.00 Newcastle
Having been gelded he showed improved form when a well-backed winner at Wolverhampton (6f, Tapeta) a fortnight ago; could continue to progress now things have clicked and he's on the shortlist.
Published on 3 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 3 March 2024
