The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins bids to follow up 12-1 treble with three horse racing tips on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Lily Luna (2.05 Doncaster)

Fourth in a Cheltenham bumper in April and has made a solid start to life over hurdles. Lily Luna chased home the Paul Nicholls-trained Meatloaf, who has won three of his six starts, on her hurdling debut at Wincanton in November and was not disgraced at the same venue last time. Lily Luna was third behind Party Vibes, who followed up on her next start at Market Rasen. Jeremy Scott's mare kept on over 1m7f on both of those starts, so the step up to 2m3½f should suit.

First Lord De Cuet (3.15 Doncaster)

The David Pipe-trained ten-year-old was second to subsequent Eider Chase winner Anglers Crag in January and the form of that Market Rasen event makes for very good reading. Anglers Crag is now rated 23lb higher having won at Musselburgh and Newcastle, so First Lord De Cuet should be competitive off just 3lb higher. First Lord De Cuet was also runner-up to Monbeg Genius and and third behind Famous Bridge last season, with both winners now rated 20lb and 14lb higher respectively. It is a trappy affair and he has to reverse the form with Iconic Muddle from last month's Kempton meeting, but First Lord De Cuet has been due a handicap success.

Mister Meggit (5.00 Doncaster)

Holds a Cheltenham Festival entry in the Champion Bumper so has to be of obvious interest. The Jonjo O'Neill-trained six-year-old made a successful debut at Carlisle in November from which the third, Wolfburg, has won a 12-runner maiden hurdle since. The fourth, Panhandle Slim, has also subsequently won a novice hurdle so the form looks strong and Mist Meggit should be able to comfortably defy a penalty to land this small-field bumper.

Read these next:

Tom Segal's play of the day at Leopardstown

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

'I thought 20-1 looked on the generous side' - David Jennings with a big price fancy in Leopardstown feature

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.