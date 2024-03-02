Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Mister Meggit (5.00 Doncaster)

Champion Bumper entry who made a successful debut at Carlisle in November and should defy a penalty to follow up that 12-length victory for Jonjo O'Neill.

Charlie Huggins

Mister Meggit 17:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Handicappers' nap

Jax Junior (4.45 Huntingdon)

Much improved when chasing home the useful Dunskay over course and distance last month and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark for the in-form Lucy Wadham yard.

Steve Mason

Jax Junior 16:45 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Bryony Frost Tnr: Lucy Wadham

Eyecatcher

Chauffeur Driven (4.15 Huntingdon)

The David Pipe-trained five-year-old shaped as though further would suit a couple of months ago and is stepped up a mile for his handicap debut.

David Toft

Chauffeur Driven 16:15 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Jack Tudor Tnr: David Pipe

Speed figures

He's An Angel (6.30 Newcastle)

Has gone from strength to strength since joining Peter Niven and this course-and-distance winner can complete a sparkling five-timer.

Dave Edwards

He's An Angel 18:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Peter Niven

Dark horse

Genois (4.00 Leopardstown)

Runner-up to Coko Beach at Punchestown last time in possibly a deeper race than this. Yet to win over fences but stays on the same mark and gets his ideal heavy ground.

Sam Hardy

Genois 16:00 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: E Bolger

West Country nap

Wilful (2.30 Huntingdon)

Sets a good standard on his bumper form and the Jonjo O’Neill stable is going well.

James Stevens

Wilful 14:30 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

