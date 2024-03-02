Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Mister Meggit (5.00 Doncaster)
Champion Bumper entry who made a successful debut at Carlisle in November and should defy a penalty to follow up that 12-length victory for Jonjo O'Neill.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Jax Junior (4.45 Huntingdon)
Much improved when chasing home the useful Dunskay over course and distance last month and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark for the in-form Lucy Wadham yard.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Chauffeur Driven (4.15 Huntingdon)
The David Pipe-trained five-year-old shaped as though further would suit a couple of months ago and is stepped up a mile for his handicap debut.
David Toft
Speed figures
He's An Angel (6.30 Newcastle)
Has gone from strength to strength since joining Peter Niven and this course-and-distance winner can complete a sparkling five-timer.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Genois (4.00 Leopardstown)
Runner-up to Coko Beach at Punchestown last time in possibly a deeper race than this. Yet to win over fences but stays on the same mark and gets his ideal heavy ground.
Sam Hardy
West Country nap
Wilful (2.30 Huntingdon)
Sets a good standard on his bumper form and the Jonjo O’Neill stable is going well.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
