Tom Segal's play of the day at Leopardstown
Genois
4.00 Leopardstown
Genois looks really well handicapped on his return to conventional fences in the QuinnBet Handicap Chase (4.00). Of course, it's always difficult to compare cross-country chase form when horses go back over regulation fences but Genois was not far behind the 161-rated Coko Beach – and in front of some classy horses too – at Punchestown last month.
He also ran well when third in the Foxrock Handicap at Navan in November on heavy ground and a reproduction of either of those efforts would give him an excellent chance in what is not a strong race. Furthermore, those runs came under Simon Torrens, so I don't think it's any sort of negative JP McManus's main rider Mark Walsh is on Birchdale instead.
Published on 2 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 2 March 2024
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Tom Segal's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool on Sunday
- Can Nicky Henderson improve his fine 47 per cent record at Kelso? Six stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips from the day's six meetings
- Richard Birch has found 17-2 and 3-1 winners - who else does he fancy for the ITV Racing action?
