Tom Segal's play of the day at Leopardstown

Genois

4.00 Leopardstown

Genois looks really well handicapped on his return to conventional fences in the QuinnBet Handicap Chase (4.00). Of course, it's always difficult to compare cross-country chase form when horses go back over regulation fences but Genois was not far behind the 161-rated Coko Beach – and in front of some classy horses too – at Punchestown last month.

He also ran well when third in the Foxrock Handicap at Navan in November on heavy ground and a reproduction of either of those efforts would give him an excellent chance in what is not a strong race. Furthermore, those runs came under Simon Torrens, so I don't think it's any sort of negative JP McManus's main rider Mark Walsh is on Birchdale instead.

Genois 16:00 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: E Bolger

