Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race9 MINS
18:15 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race9 MINS
18:15 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingPlay of the day

Tom Segal's play of the day at Leopardstown

Genois
4.00 Leopardstown

Genois looks really well handicapped on his return to conventional fences in the QuinnBet Handicap Chase (4.00). Of course, it's always difficult to compare cross-country chase form when horses go back over regulation fences but Genois was not far behind the 161-rated Coko Beach – and in front of some classy horses too – at Punchestown last month.

He also ran well when third in the Foxrock Handicap at Navan in November on heavy ground and a reproduction of either of those efforts would give him an excellent chance in what is not a strong race. Furthermore, those runs came under Simon Torrens, so I don't think it's any sort of negative JP McManus's main rider Mark Walsh is on Birchdale instead.

Silk
Genois16:00 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Simon Torrens Tnr: E Bolger

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 2 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:00, 2 March 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers