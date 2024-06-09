Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Duffle Coat 3.42 Perth

Four-time hurdle winner who was ridden clear to open chasing account in valuable Mayo National at Ballinrobe (2m7f, good) last month; treated quite sternly by British handicapper for that but still commands respect here.

Hedonista 4.30 Goodwood

Low-mileage four-year-old who has form figures of 412 since upped to 2m, most recently going close at Ascot (good to soft) on return; tongue-tie now applied; open to further progress and warrants respect.

Fever Dream 4.52 Perth

Runner-up in an Irish point and in a six-runner race at Fakenham (2m4f, good; 8-11, tongue tied first time) in March in his second handicap; that form was boosted when the winner scored again next time; moves up in trip again and should still have some potential.

King Of Conquest 5.05 Goodwood

1m2f Listed race here (good to firm) last May was the last leg in a four-timer; no joy in his seven races since but he was pipped in Group 3 at Newbury (1m4f, good) on latest, form which gives him a big chance.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

