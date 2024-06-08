The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three selections at Goodwood and Perth on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Duffle Coat (3.42 Perth)

Gordon Elliott is always represented strongly at Perth and he saddles two in the feature Gold Cup. My preference is Sam Ewing's mount Duffle Coat, who was an eyecatching winner of the Mayo National at Ballinrobe last time out. Although it was his first chase win in seven starts, he has five seconds next to his name in this code and he can't be ruled out for a trainer who loves this track. Elliott has enjoyed 221 winners from 757 runners (29 per cent) – his most successful course in Britain in terms of victories – and his consistent seven-year-old has the stamina to run another big race. The yard won this 12 months ago and Duffle Coat is fancied to score again.

Tenerife Sunshine (4.30 Goodwood)

The experienced four-year-old has produced progressive efforts over staying distances and he has every chance of going close again. Trained by Charlie Johnston, the son of Lope De Vega has not won in 11 previous outings, but he has come close to scoring on a number of occasions when running well in defeat. His latest effort, a third-place finish at Nottingham last month, resulted in a career-best Racing Post Rating on the Flat and he can take advantage here as he runs off the same mark of 82. The trainer won this race last year and Tenerife Sunshine is a notable player.

Aimeric (5.05 Goodwood)

The Roger Varian-trained five-year-old made a promising return to action at Lingfield last time out and he has a good opportunity to complete the hat-trick in this five-runner contest. The son of Frankel yielded a career-best RPR in that victory last month and he looks the type to improve in a more competitive affair. He brings the most consistent form into the contest with three winners in his five previous outings, and although he has won over further, this 1m4f distance appears to be his most favourable trip. He should be able to cope in Listed company for the first time and go well under James Doyle.

Read these next:

'He won't get many better chances than this' - Tom Segal's latest tips after a 5-1 Saturday winner

'He's seriously well handicapped' - David Jennings with three Sunday tips for Punchestown

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.