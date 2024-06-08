Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

King Of Conquest (5.05 Goodwood)



This Charlie Appleby-trained gelding has run well on both starts at Goodwood, winning a Listed race in May last year and just failing to give 3lb to the smart My Prospero over the same 1m2f trip last September. Just pipped by a progressive rival over today's distance in a Group 3 at Newbury last time and sets the standard back down in grade.

Paul Curtis

King Of Conquest 17:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Eyecatcher

Racingbreaks Ryder (2.10 Goodwood)



Down to a good mark and shaped with much more promise under today's rider William Buick over course and distance last time.

Mark Brown

Racingbreaks Ryder 14:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Newmarket nap

Sea Just In Time (3.55 Goodwood)



Put up an impressive debut performance at Newmarket last month and worked nicely on the Limekilns round gallop last Tuesday.

David Milnes

Sea Just In Time 15:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

The Punt nap

Aimeric (5.05 Goodwood)



Trained by Roger Varian, he posted a career-best RPR when winning at Lingfield last time and brings the best form into the race.

Liam Headd

Aimeric 17:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Change Sings (5.40 Goodwood)



Has made steady progress since joining Eve Johnson Houghton last year and may not have finished winning yet.

Dave Edwards

Change Sings 17:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: George Downing Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Dark horse

Motown Maggie (3.07 Perth)



Was never travelling at Kilbeggan last time but that was her first run for more than 400 days and she should improve for the experience. Conditions look ideal with all her wins coming when 'good' has appeared in the going description.

Sam Hardy

Motown Maggie 15:07 Perth View Racecard Jky: Sam Ewing Tnr: Gordon Elliott

