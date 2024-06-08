Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Sunday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
King Of Conquest (5.05 Goodwood)
This Charlie Appleby-trained gelding has run well on both starts at Goodwood, winning a Listed race in May last year and just failing to give 3lb to the smart My Prospero over the same 1m2f trip last September. Just pipped by a progressive rival over today's distance in a Group 3 at Newbury last time and sets the standard back down in grade.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Racingbreaks Ryder (2.10 Goodwood)
Down to a good mark and shaped with much more promise under today's rider William Buick over course and distance last time.
Mark Brown
Newmarket nap
Sea Just In Time (3.55 Goodwood)
Put up an impressive debut performance at Newmarket last month and worked nicely on the Limekilns round gallop last Tuesday.
David Milnes
The Punt nap
Aimeric (5.05 Goodwood)
Trained by Roger Varian, he posted a career-best RPR when winning at Lingfield last time and brings the best form into the race.
Liam Headd
Speed figures
Change Sings (5.40 Goodwood)
Has made steady progress since joining Eve Johnson Houghton last year and may not have finished winning yet.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Motown Maggie (3.07 Perth)
Was never travelling at Kilbeggan last time but that was her first run for more than 400 days and she should improve for the experience. Conditions look ideal with all her wins coming when 'good' has appeared in the going description.
Sam Hardy
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
