TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

James's Delight (3.35 York)

Found the ground too quick at Newbury last time but previously won well at Newmarket. Any rain can only help and Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
James's Delight15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Clive Cox

The Punt nap

Ziggy's Condor (3.35 York)

Made a fine reappearance when narrowly beaten on his return at this track last month and should thrive dropping back to sprinting for the red-hot Richard Fahey yard.
Matt Rennie

Silk
Ziggy's Condor15:35 York
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Leavy (5lb)Tnr: Richard Fahey

Handicappers' nap

Mount Teide (3.15 Sandown)

Strong traveller who impressed when landing the odds in a Chepstow novice last month. Fairly treated for this handicap debut and Oisin Murphy's mount looks sure to rate higher still.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Mount Teide15:15 Sandown
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Topspeed

Real Dream (3.00 York)

Successful twice last season, Sir Michael Stoute's low mileage five-year-old has a bit to find on official ratings, but made a pleasing reappearance and can rise to the challenge.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Real Dream15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Newmarket nap

Celeborn (5.17 Leicester)

George Boughey unleashes his first runner for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum in the shape of this son of Postponed, who has been showing well in his work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Silk
Celeborn17:17 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Salt Bay (3.00 York)

Prefers a bit of cut in the ground so excuses can be made for his poor run at Newbury last time. He ran well and was close to recent Group 1 runner-up Hamish on his seasonal debut after a bad start. He should go close back in calmer waters with the ground more suitable this time.
Liam Watson

Silk
Salt Bay15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read more . . .

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at York   

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Sandown and York on ITV4 this Saturday  

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp

