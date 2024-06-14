- More
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
James's Delight (3.35 York)
Found the ground too quick at Newbury last time but previously won well at Newmarket. Any rain can only help and Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Ziggy's Condor (3.35 York)
Made a fine reappearance when narrowly beaten on his return at this track last month and should thrive dropping back to sprinting for the red-hot Richard Fahey yard.
Matt Rennie
Handicappers' nap
Mount Teide (3.15 Sandown)
Strong traveller who impressed when landing the odds in a Chepstow novice last month. Fairly treated for this handicap debut and Oisin Murphy's mount looks sure to rate higher still.
Paul Curtis
Topspeed
Real Dream (3.00 York)
Successful twice last season, Sir Michael Stoute's low mileage five-year-old has a bit to find on official ratings, but made a pleasing reappearance and can rise to the challenge.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Celeborn (5.17 Leicester)
George Boughey unleashes his first runner for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum in the shape of this son of Postponed, who has been showing well in his work on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Salt Bay (3.00 York)
Prefers a bit of cut in the ground so excuses can be made for his poor run at Newbury last time. He ran well and was close to recent Group 1 runner-up Hamish on his seasonal debut after a bad start. He should go close back in calmer waters with the ground more suitable this time.
Liam Watson
