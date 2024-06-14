- More
York Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for a £150,000 guaranteed pool
There is a £150,000 guarantee for the Placepot pool at York’s Premier meeting on Saturday and the opening Queen Mother’s Cup (1.50) is about as tough as it gets. Toshizou could run well under Amy Collier, but Haliphon and Andaleep should also be included in a hard race.
The following 7f handicap (2.25) isn’t much easier, but Woven has been threatening to win recently and is worth including. Quintus Arrius is also a big runner for Peter Niven’s yard.
Only two places are available in the 1m6f Listed race (3.00), but Chesspiece might have a class edge and is included. He isn’t the most consistent, though, so put Real Dream in too.
The 6f handicap (3.35) is another race where coverage will be needed. Elmonjed is my main fancy but he could just as easily bomb out as win, so put Ziggy’s Condor in alongside him.
The 6f maiden (4.10) is a bit of a guessing game with little form on show. Richard Fahey and Karl Burke have strong recent records in the race, so put in Hill Street Blues and Tiger Mask.
A banker will be needed in the final leg (4.45) to keep the perm down. Take a chance on Orbaan, who is better than he showed at Epsom last time and has a good record at York.
York Placepot tips
1.50
1 Andaleep
7 Toshizou
14 Haliphon
2.25
12 Woven
16 Quintus Arrius
3.00
1 Chesspiece
3 Real Dream
3.35
8 Elmonjed
11 Ziggy’s Condor
4.10
4 Hill Street Blues
9 Tiger Mask
4.45
3 Orbaan
3x2x2x2x2x1 = 48 lines
