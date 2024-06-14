FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
TippingSaturday Sizzlers
premium
'Nothing will be finishing stronger' - in-form Graeme Rodway has four fancies on Saturday
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inMembers' Club tips
Last updated
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'None of them has the pedigree and potential of this sprinter' - Tom Segal picks out four Saturday aces
- Big-race trends: class and form can prove key in big York sprint
- 'He's the most underrated trainer in the country' - David Jennings with a pair of selections at Downpatrick on Saturday
- 'The back class is there' - Tom Segal fancies an unexposed handicapper at York
- Graeme Rodway had a 7-1 winner yesterday and returns with three Friday fancies
more inBetting offers
- Betfair Royal Ascot free bets: get £40 to use on next week's races
- Royal Ascot 2024 sign-up offer: claim 100% up to £50 with 10bet's welcome bonus
- Get a £30 free betting bonus with BetUK for Royal Ascot 2024
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Germany v Scotland free bet: get 30-1 boosted odds for 1 or more goals to be scored in the match + bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'None of them has the pedigree and potential of this sprinter' - Tom Segal picks out four Saturday aces
- Big-race trends: class and form can prove key in big York sprint
- 'He's the most underrated trainer in the country' - David Jennings with a pair of selections at Downpatrick on Saturday
- 'The back class is there' - Tom Segal fancies an unexposed handicapper at York
- Graeme Rodway had a 7-1 winner yesterday and returns with three Friday fancies
more inBetting offers
- Betfair Royal Ascot free bets: get £40 to use on next week's races
- Royal Ascot 2024 sign-up offer: claim 100% up to £50 with 10bet's welcome bonus
- Get a £30 free betting bonus with BetUK for Royal Ascot 2024
- Royal Ascot free bets: grab £40 with BetMGM for next week's races
- Germany v Scotland free bet: get 30-1 boosted odds for 1 or more goals to be scored in the match + bet builder tips for a 30-1 payout