The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up Monday's 15-2 winner with three selections at Haydock

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .



Night Sparkle (3.00 Haydock)

The five-year-old daughter of Postponed has produced some of her best efforts on the Flat and she has a big opportunity to get off the mark for Andrew Balding. Ten of her 15 career starts have come in this code and she has yielded four victories in that time, while finishing second and third on two occasions each. She enjoyed a four-race winning sequence in Ireland before making the switch, but she struggled to cope with the soft ground in the Park Hill at Doncaster on her first start for the yard. However, she posted a career-best Racing Post Rating on the Flat when second in the Group 3 Bronte Cup last time and she should handle the step back in trip and quick conditions.

Ramazan (3.35 Haydock)

The Richard Fahey team has been in strong form with 13 winners in the past fortnight and the consistent Ramazan has enough ability to run a big race in Group 3 company. The son of Kodiac won two of his seven appearances last term and was unlucky not to make that more after finishing narrowly second on his two final outings at Ayr and Redcar. He secured those positions on his first two starts this season, with his latest effort resulting in a career-best RPR when beaten a head by The Wizard Of Eye at Ascot. He has won both starts at the track and he has every chance of landing a big prize.

Shi Hi Bye (4.10 Haydock)

William Haggas appears to have another progressive filly on his hands and Shi Hi Bye can continue her good form for the yard. The three-year-old daughter of Lope De Vega finished last of 12 on her debut at Yarmouth in October, but she showed significant improvement when a short-head second on the all-weather at Newcastle a month later. However, she appreciated a break when scoring at Ayr last time and she will have no issues with the slight step up in trip on quick ground that will suit her. The form of that victory has since been boosted when the second, Mutamanni, scored at Brighton next time out. She looks like she will improve again and this is a good chance for a second win.

Read this next:

'He simply must be backed in this grade' - in-form tipster Graeme Rodway has five fancies on Saturday

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.