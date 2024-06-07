Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Billyb (3.15 Beverley)
Out of form last year, but made an encouraging start for Craig Lidster at York a fortnight ago when faring best of those ridden prominently. Well drawn to employ similar tactics today and can take advantage of a lower mark.
Paul Curtis
The Punt nap
Night Sparkle (3.00 Haydock)
Has produced her best form on the Flat and can take advantage of a step back in trip for Andrew Balding after a huge run in Group 3 company last time.
Liam Headd
Eyecatcher
Starshine Legend (5.40 Catterick)
Displayed obvious promise in three qualifying runs and James Ferguson's son of Sea The Stars will relish the step up in trip.
Mark Brown
Newmarket nap
Miss Gitana (4.25 Beverley)
Unlucky to be just touched off for Sir Mark Prescott at the track last time and has since worked well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Phone Tag (5.52 Haydock)
Made a promising return at Yarmouth recently and should benefit from being reunited with Oisin Murphy, who won on her at Windsor last year.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Democracy Dilemma (1.50 Haydock)
Unlucky loser at Epsom, using too much energy to grab the rail and potentially went too soon. Drawn better and likely to be kept honest by Live In The Dream inside the final furlong. Should go close.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
'He simply must be backed in this grade' - in-form tipster Graeme Rodway has five fancies on Saturday
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Haydock
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd bids to follow up Monday's 15-2 winner with three selections at Haydock
