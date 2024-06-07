Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Billyb (3.15 Beverley)

Out of form last year, but made an encouraging start for Craig Lidster at York a fortnight ago when faring best of those ridden prominently. Well drawn to employ similar tactics today and can take advantage of a lower mark.
Paul Curtis

Billyb15:15 Beverley
Jky: Sam James Tnr: Craig Lidster

The Punt nap

Night Sparkle (3.00 Haydock)

Has produced her best form on the Flat and can take advantage of a step back in trip for Andrew Balding after a huge run in Group 3 company last time.
Liam Headd

Night Sparkle15:00 Haydock
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Andrew Balding

Eyecatcher

Starshine Legend (5.40 Catterick)

Displayed obvious promise in three qualifying runs and James Ferguson's son of Sea The Stars will relish the step up in trip.
Mark Brown

Starshine Legend17:40 Catterick
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Ferguson

Newmarket nap

Miss Gitana (4.25 Beverley)

Unlucky to be just touched off for Sir Mark Prescott at the track last time and has since worked well on the Limekilns.
David Milnes

Miss Gitana16:25 Beverley
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Speed figures

Phone Tag (5.52 Haydock)

Made a promising return at Yarmouth recently and should benefit from being reunited with Oisin Murphy, who won on her at Windsor last year.
Dave Edwards

Phone Tag17:52 Haydock
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Dark horse

Democracy Dilemma (1.50 Haydock)

Unlucky loser at Epsom, using too much energy to grab the rail and potentially went too soon. Drawn better and likely to be kept honest by Live In The Dream inside the final furlong. Should go close.
Liam Watson

Democracy Dilemma13:50 Haydock
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Robert Cowell

