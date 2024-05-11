Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Hickory 2.40 Ascot

Career started with a hat-trick of wins; 0-8 since but has useful form, including two placed efforts over C&D (in visor) last term, close second in the International the first time; ran well behind Zero Carbon at Kempton (AW) on reappearance; headgear reapplied; there are clear signs that he can win a big prize.

Rare Middleton 3.15 Haydock

Won by 5l in first-time tongue-tie (retained since) at Doncaster (2m, good to soft) in December and bounced back from Plumpton defeat when beaten just a neck in big field at Cheltenham last month (2m1f, good; behind Tintintin); travelled well and was caught close home last time, and there will be less emphasis on stamina here which could be right up his street.

Poet Master 3.50 Haydock

Hard to fault and he made it four wins from five attempts when making a winning reappearance in 15-runner handicap at Newmarket (7f, good; 100-30 favourite) three weeks ago; looks well worth his place in this higher grade and he's high on the list again with further improvement on the cards.

Mister Bluebird 4.55 Ascot

5lb higher than when taking this race two years ago (stable also won it in 2015) but 3lb lower than when third of nine last year and the same amount lower than when last successful; ran with plenty of credit when fourth of eight on his reappearance here (5f, good to soft) ten days ago (Buccabay second) and will appreciate the return to this trip; respected.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

