Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Madame De Sevigne (4.10 Lingfield)

Improved with each start as a two-year-old and produced another career-best RPR on her reappearance at Ascot, travelling powerfully and only giving way late on in a strong-looking novice. Return to 7f looks a good move and she could prove well treated off a mark of 77 on her handicap debut for Robert Eddery.

Harry Wilson

Madame De Sevigne 16:10 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Robert Eddery

Eyecatcher

Rich Harry (5.00 Haydock)

This Alice Haynes runner wasn't helped by a troubled start on his return from a break at Wolverhampton last time.

Ron Wood

Rich Harry 17:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Alice Haynes

Handicappers' nap

Hickory (2.40 Ascot)

Twice placed in top course-and-distance handicaps last year under today's rider Saffie Osborne. Shaped as if better than ever on his reappearance at Kempton last month and looks primed to go well again in the returning visor.

Paul Curtis

Hickory 14:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: James Fanshawe

Speed figures

True Legend (1.50 Lingfield)

Scored three times last season, including first time out. Made big strides in the eyes of the handicapper, which was reflected in his speed figures and he receives weight from all today.

Dave Edwards

True Legend 13:50 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Newmarket nap

Meydaan (3.00 Lingfield)

Fancied to prove his comeback run at Newmarket all wrong after some smart work on the Peat Moss gallop under today's jockey Harry Davies.

David Milnes

Meydaan 15:00 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Cerulean Bay (2.10 Haydock)

Lightly raced three-year-old who has plenty of scope for improvement stepping up to a mile for the first time. Should come on for his promising return at Beverley.

Neil McCabe

Cerulean Bay 14:10 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

