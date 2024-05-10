Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Madame De Sevigne (4.10 Lingfield)
Improved with each start as a two-year-old and produced another career-best RPR on her reappearance at Ascot, travelling powerfully and only giving way late on in a strong-looking novice. Return to 7f looks a good move and she could prove well treated off a mark of 77 on her handicap debut for Robert Eddery.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Rich Harry (5.00 Haydock)
This Alice Haynes runner wasn't helped by a troubled start on his return from a break at Wolverhampton last time.
Ron Wood
Handicappers' nap
Hickory (2.40 Ascot)
Twice placed in top course-and-distance handicaps last year under today's rider Saffie Osborne. Shaped as if better than ever on his reappearance at Kempton last month and looks primed to go well again in the returning visor.
Paul Curtis
Speed figures
True Legend (1.50 Lingfield)
Scored three times last season, including first time out. Made big strides in the eyes of the handicapper, which was reflected in his speed figures and he receives weight from all today.
Dave Edwards
Newmarket nap
Meydaan (3.00 Lingfield)
Fancied to prove his comeback run at Newmarket all wrong after some smart work on the Peat Moss gallop under today's jockey Harry Davies.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Cerulean Bay (2.10 Haydock)
Lightly raced three-year-old who has plenty of scope for improvement stepping up to a mile for the first time. Should come on for his promising return at Beverley.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson fired in an 11-4 winner last week - find out who he fancies at Lingfield on Saturday
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot
'This is his time of year' - Graeme Rodway returns following 16-5 and 9-1 winners on Friday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 10 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:49, 10 May 2024
- Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson fired in an 11-4 winner last week - find out who he fancies at Lingfield on Saturday
- Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway is back with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed Premier pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Maddy Playle picks out 9-4 and 7-4 winners at Chester - find out the rest of her tips for Friday's racing on ITV4
- Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson fired in an 11-4 winner last week - find out who he fancies at Lingfield on Saturday
- Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway is back with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed Premier pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Maddy Playle picks out 9-4 and 7-4 winners at Chester - find out the rest of her tips for Friday's racing on ITV4