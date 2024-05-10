Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
19:15 RiponHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race5 MINS
19:15 RiponHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Madame De Sevigne  (4.10 Lingfield)

Improved with each start as a two-year-old and produced another career-best RPR on her reappearance at Ascot, travelling powerfully and only giving way late on in a strong-looking novice. Return to 7f looks a good move and she could prove well treated off a mark of 77 on her handicap debut for Robert Eddery.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Madame De Sevigne16:10 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Robert Eddery

Eyecatcher

Rich Harry (5.00 Haydock)

This Alice Haynes runner wasn't helped by a troubled start on his return from a break at Wolverhampton last time.
Ron Wood

Silk
Rich Harry17:00 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: Alice Haynes

Handicappers' nap

Hickory (2.40 Ascot)

Twice placed in top course-and-distance handicaps last year under today's rider Saffie Osborne. Shaped as if better than ever on his reappearance at Kempton last month and looks primed to go well again in the returning visor.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Hickory14:40 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: James Fanshawe

Speed figures

True Legend (1.50 Lingfield)

Scored three times last season, including first time out. Made big strides in the eyes of the handicapper, which was reflected in his speed figures and he receives weight from all today.
Dave Edwards

Silk
True Legend13:50 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Newmarket nap

Meydaan (3.00 Lingfield)

Fancied to prove his comeback run at Newmarket all wrong after some smart work on the Peat Moss gallop under today's jockey Harry Davies.
David Milnes

Silk
Meydaan15:00 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Cerulean Bay (2.10 Haydock)

Lightly raced three-year-old who has plenty of scope for improvement stepping up to a mile for the first time. Should come on for his promising return at Beverley.
Neil McCabe

Silk
Cerulean Bay14:10 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson fired in an 11-4 winner last week - find out who he fancies at Lingfield on Saturday 

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ascot 

'This is his time of year' - Graeme Rodway returns following 16-5 and 9-1 winners on Friday 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 10 May 2024inFree tips

Last updated 18:49, 10 May 2024

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers