Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings

Lingfield

1.15: First Officer

Having resumed this season where he left off last term, First Officer can score again under last month's winning 7lb claimer Sorin Moldoveanu. He's gone back up another 4lb but that still leaves him 9lb short of his peak mark. The step back up in trip for well-handicapped Dancing In Paris may make him the chief threat, given that last week's comfortable AW winner Party Island has more to prove on turf.

Richard Austen

First Officer 13:15 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Sorin Moldoveanu (7lb) Tnr: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Naas

3.40: Eclipse Emerald

A few nice types in here, none more so than Eclipse Emerald who has hit the crossbar in both starts so far including when only narrowly denied on return and he could be hard to beat if he comes on for that given his workable handicap mark. Edwardian could be the one to chase him home if fit enough on return.

Phill Anderson

Eclipse Emerald 15:40 Naas View Racecard Jky: J M Sheridan Tnr: J A Stack

Ascot

2.40: Hickory

Returned to Ascot with a visor reapplied, last year's International runner-up Hickory may well be the answer. He appears capable of winning a good prize and can build on his sound reappearance effort. Pearle D'Or, who has a solid C&D record and may have more to offer in the reapplied hood, is second choice ahead of The Wizard Of Eye who looks attractively treated on his debut for a new yard. Mostabshir is unexposed over 7f, Merlin The Wizard is still of interest and Popmaster has solid claims, while Jumby and Streets Of Gold give Eve Johnson Houghton an interesting hand.

Steve Boow

Hickory 14:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: James Fanshawe

Haydock

3.50: Poet Master

Unlike his rivals, Poet Master steps up in class from handicaps for the first time but he is building up an excellent CV and can maintain his winning run. Second choice is Witch Hunter who finished behind Pogo first time out but should be well suited by the return to 7f. Shartash was impressive at Thirsk on his stable debut, while the 3yo Indian Run is anything but exposed after just four runs last term.

Richard O'Brien

Poet Master 15:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Nottingham

2.55: Star Of Lady M

An interesting race in which the vote goes Star Of Lady M, who has won three of her last six starts and hit a personal best with her comfortable win in a Class 3 at Thirsk last Saturday. Tiger Bay, who was a clear second back at 6f on her return last month, is feared most ahead of Emily Post, who ended last season with a near miss and has a good record when fresh. Another to keep an eye on is Karl Burke's unexposed 3yo Oakland Princess.

David Moon

Star Of Lady M 14:55 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: David O'Meara

Cork

4.30: Maxi Mac Gold

Several with similar sorts of chances but perhaps Maxi Mac Gold has a bit more improvement in him now upped in trip and on better ground. Find A Fortune is a proven stayer and sure to be thereabouts, while Walk Away Harry and Toor Khov also have claims. Market support for Limerick casualty Manatee Du Brizais suggests he may well be capable of better.

Alan Hewison

Maxi Mac Gold 16:30 Cork View Racecard Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Paul Nolan

Hexham

5.45: I Am Max

Kiss My Face (second choice) is an assured stayer who ran well on the AW only recently and he should be a factor under Sam Twiston-Davies. Elleon, Imperial Data, Les's Legacy and Halpha Soleil are others to consider but I Am Max is temptingly handicapped on his novice-winning form.

Alistair Jones

I Am Max 17:45 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Ryan Mania Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Leicester

5.55: Five Winds

This looks a lively race for the grade and there are several interesting contenders. Catherine Chroi has been in fine form since returning to Iain Jardine's yard but she's 11lb higher than for Sunday's Hamilton win and she'll need a third consecutive personal best on her 57th racecourse appearance. Blue Collar Lad, Shark Two One, Captain Dandy and Rwenearlytheredad are others on the shortlist but the two against the field are Gherkin and Five Winds. The former travelled strongly on his return and today's conditions may suit better but preference is for Jack Jones's unexposed filly. Her two handicap runs, both over 7f, have been promising and there's a good chance she'll take a step forward tackling this trip for the first time.

Paul Smith

Five Winds 17:55 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Jack Jones

Warwick

8.05: Way Out

Authorised Speed is a very talented hurdler and could still have significant potential over fences but jumping was an issue in all three of his chases last season. The best option is Way Out, a course winner over hurdles who made a very solid start to his chasing career last autumn and will be very well suited by the forecast ground here. Chasing debutant Boombawn is third choice.

Chris Wilson

Way Out 20:05 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Syd Hosie

