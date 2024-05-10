Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway is back with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed Premier pool

The Tote’s £100,000 Placepot pool moves on to Ascot’s Premier meeting on Saturday and the 1m4f handicap (1.30) is difficult. Stick with Rhythmic Intent and the consistent Way Of Life.

Zouzanna is one of my stronger fancies and rates banker material in the mile handicap (2.05), but the feature Victoria Cup (2.40) needs coverage. Rhoscolyn has a big chance and goes in alongside Wobwobwob and Carrytheone, who has more to offer for new trainer Michael Bell.

There isn’t much form on offer in the 5f novice (3.10). Hallasan does have some experience and he might be able to build on that debut third at Newmarket, but Monomyth also goes in.

City Burglar is surely capable of better now that he goes up in trip in the 1m2f handicap (3.45). He is by stamina influence Cracksman and has plenty of good form over shorter.

Prenup has a good chance in the 1m2f fillies’ handicap (4.20) and goes into the perm, but there are a number of less exposed runners lining up and Turn Up The Heat is best of them.

Ascot Placepot perm

1.30

4 Way Of Life

11 Rhythmic Intent

2.05

4 Zouzanna

2.40

6 Carrytheone

11 Rhoscolyn

16 Wobwobwob

3.10

4 Hallasan

5 Monomyth

3.45

1 City Burglar

4.20

1 Prenup

7 Turn Up The Heat

2x1x3x2x1x2 = 24 lines

