Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

City House 1.35 Newcastle

Looks a much better horse on AW, winning a Kempton nursery in emphatic fashion as a 2yo and going down narrowly at that track 17 days ago; that effort can be marked up, as he was set a lot to do and then made up a huge amount of ground in the penultimate furlong; up 2lb and facing older and stronger opposition but his ceiling on AW is yet to be established.

Alphonse Le Grande 2.35 Newcastle

Has done well for the now-suspended Tony Martin this year; comfortably justified favouritism at Dundalk on most recent AW start, then readily followed up in the Chester Plate (2m2f) on his first attempt beyond 1m4f outside of hurdling; should have more to offer over staying distances; commands respect despite another big rise in the weights.

Queen's Reign 4.00 Newmarket

Progressive form bar finishing well held in a Group 3 on final 2yo start; saw 1m out well when shading a tight finish at Goodwood (good) five weeks ago and a 2lb nudge should not stop her with further improvement likely.

Clan Chieftain 4.10 Chester

Lost his way last summer but a second round of wind surgery may have done the job on the evidence of his latest Salisbury second, when meeting traffic before staying on late (1m6f, good); this new trip looks worth exploring and he's still not fully exposed; interesting contender.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

